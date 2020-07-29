1/1
Willard "Bill" Hinderaker
Willard "Bill" Hinderaker

Radcliffe - Willard Maynard (Bill) Hinderaker was born December 16, 1925 on the Hinderaker Century Farm near Radcliffe, Iowa. Bill and his wife Anna Jane (Bjerkestrand) were married for 70 years, raised their family on the farm and loved their time there until the couple retired and moved to town. Bill and Anna Jane's family includes 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Details are available at www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Bill passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, having lived a long meaningful life, filled with loving memories. Visitation on Friday, July 31, from 5-7 pm; funeral service on Saturday, August 1, at 10:30 am, both at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Internment at Radcliffe Cemetery immediately following funeral. Friends and family are welcome and also invited to a socially distanced individually packaged lunch following services on Saturday. CDC guidelines are encouraged for the safety of all. Blessed be the life and memory of Willard Maynard Hinderaker.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
