|
|
Willard "Bill" Pratt
Des Moines - Bill Pratt, 89, passed away at Trinity Center at Luther Park on April 15, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 8, 1930, son of Rollo and Vada (Parmenter) Pratt. Bill was a very proud member of the East High Class of 1948. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the US Army. He belonged to the Teamsters Union and was employed as a truck driver for a variety of transportation firms before retiring in 1988. Bill was a lifetime member of the Barbershop Harmony Society and sang in many local quartets, as well as the Harmony Delegation (formerly known as The Pride of Iowa Chorus). He also sang with the Des Moines Choral Society and was honored to sing with them at Carnegie Hall. He was a devoted member of Capitol Hill Lutheran Church in Des Moines, where he also sang in the choir. He loved his wife and family, and was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Helen (Nelson); children, Stephen Pratt (Beth), Timothy Pratt (Ewa), and Kristi Storbakken (Allen); 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Breazile (Minneapolis, Mn.), a brother, Jerry Pratt (Independence, Mo.), and brother, Larry Pratt (Urbandale, Ia). He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and two sisters.
A private graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, with a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Harmony Delegation at www.harmonydelegation.com or Capitol Hill Lutheran Church at www.chlcdesmoines.org in loving memory of Bill.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020