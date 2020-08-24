William Albert (Bill) Biermann
Clive - William Albert (Bill) Biermann, 89, died peacefully in his sleep on August 20, 2020 at his home in Clive, Iowa.
Born on October 17, 1930 to Harry and Hazel (Anderson) Biermann in Des Moines, Iowa, Bill was a 1948 graduate of North High School. He married Mildred Lea Hensley in 1951 and they celebrated 66 years together before her passing in 2018. Bill was a US Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War on the USS New Jersey.
Bill owned Biermann's University Electric with his brother Dick, a company founded by their father in 1922. Over the years he was an active member and held a variety of leadership positions in the National Electrical Contractors Association, Downtown Rotary Club, Mid-Iowa Youth Homes, Des Moines area JATC Electrial Apprenticeship Committee, Ducks Unlimited, Izaak Walton League and the Mid-Iowa Retriever Club.
Bill was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John's Lutheran Church in Des Moines, where he served as an Elder and as a member of the property committee.
Those who knew Bill know that he was the ultimate outdoorsman. Important family events were planned around hunting and fishing seasons. He was a founding member of Southwest Iowa Game Club (SWIG) and Walden Farm in Riverton, Iowa, hunted turkey and deer on the Biermann Family Farm in Winterset, hunted doves in Missouri and fished in Creston. His travels included hunting and fishing trips to Nicaragua, Belize, Canada and the Arctic Circle.
Bill is survived by his children, Linda Biermann Hoobin (Jeff) of Johnston, Michael Biermann of Waukee and Ann Mattiussi (Mike) of Waukee. He was the proud grandfather of three grandsons, Jeffrey William Hoobin of Des Moines, Nicholas Hoobin of Johnston and Nathan Mattiussi of Waukee. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Howell of Des Moines and his seven nieces and nephews and their families. He leaves behind many friends and hunting buddies.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred, his parents, his brother Richard Biermann and his sister Doris Fernandez.
Private funeral services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church for the Biermann Nursery (http://stjohnsdsm.org
) or to Ducks Unlimited (http://www.ducks.org/Iowa
).