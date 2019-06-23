|
|
William Albert Broquist, Jr.
Des Moines, Iowa - William Broquist, Jr., age 92, passed away on June 21, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice. He was born the son of William and Matilda Broquist on December 11, 1926 in Des Moines, Iowa.
William proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. William worked for the US Government and retired in 1988. He was a member of Unity Lutheran Church, the Men's Garden Club of Des Moines and was the Post 6th District Commander of American Legion. Some of his hobbies and interests included, fishing, playing cards and pool. One of his greatest joys came from spending time with his family, especially during the holidays. He will be remembered as a great storyteller and a loving grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Cynde (John) Briggs, Tom (Danyel Huntley) Broquist, Kerry Broquist and Lisa (Martin) Smith; grandchildren, Stephanie, Shelly, Sara, Jeremy, Randy, Stacy, Shane, Martin, Matthew, Mallory and Miriaha; and great-grandchildren, Owen, Olivia, Landon, Gabriella, Grayson, Kailey, Brielle, Alissa, Ashton and Aiden.
William was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Wanda Broquist; daughter, Kimberly Broquist; daughter-in-law, Jan Broquist; and great-grandson, Aiden Martin.
Family will greet friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 also, at the funeral home followed by burial at Masonic Cemetery, Des Moines.
Memorial Contributions are designated to Unity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019