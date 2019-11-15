|
|
William Arthur Thomson "Bill"
William Arthur Thomson "Bill" died unexpectedly on his 73rd birthday, November 11, 2019.
He is survived by his four children, Jackie (Jim) Barkmeier of Champaign, Illinois; Jen (Tim) Morgan of Runnells, Iowa; Jeri Thomson of Altoona, Iowa; and Julie (Johan) Sander of Altoona, Iowa. His grandchildren: Mason, Lila, George, and Louise. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, November 18th, with a funeral service from 11 a.m. to noon at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. A graveside burial will follow at Glendale Cemetary with a luncheon immediately after at the Elks Lodge in Pleasant Hill.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019