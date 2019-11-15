Services
William Arthur "Bill" Thomson

William Arthur Thomson "Bill"

William Arthur Thomson "Bill" died unexpectedly on his 73rd birthday, November 11, 2019.

He is survived by his four children, Jackie (Jim) Barkmeier of Champaign, Illinois; Jen (Tim) Morgan of Runnells, Iowa; Jeri Thomson of Altoona, Iowa; and Julie (Johan) Sander of Altoona, Iowa. His grandchildren: Mason, Lila, George, and Louise. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, November 18th, with a funeral service from 11 a.m. to noon at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. A graveside burial will follow at Glendale Cemetary with a luncheon immediately after at the Elks Lodge in Pleasant Hill.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
