Services
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Lutheran Church of Hope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Artis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Artis


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Artis Obituary
William "Bill" Artis

West Des Moines - Bill was born in Des Moines, Iowa April 5, 1942, and passed away suddenly the afternoon of May 3, 2020, of cardiac failure. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines where he and his family are members.

Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patty (West Des Moines) son Bill Jr. (Johnston) his daughter Beth Artis Picken (husband Steve) of West Des Moines, son Jay, (Des Moines) his two grandchildren Shey Buckley (West Des Moines) and Bo Buckley (College Station, Texas). He is preceded in death by his parents & brother and by his beloved Grandfather CJ Artis and Grandmother Lilian Artis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Ducks Unlimited or the Iowa National Heritage Foundation.

Please visit the website www.ilescares.com to view Bill's obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -