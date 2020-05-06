|
William "Bill" Artis
West Des Moines - Bill was born in Des Moines, Iowa April 5, 1942, and passed away suddenly the afternoon of May 3, 2020, of cardiac failure. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines where he and his family are members.
Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patty (West Des Moines) son Bill Jr. (Johnston) his daughter Beth Artis Picken (husband Steve) of West Des Moines, son Jay, (Des Moines) his two grandchildren Shey Buckley (West Des Moines) and Bo Buckley (College Station, Texas). He is preceded in death by his parents & brother and by his beloved Grandfather CJ Artis and Grandmother Lilian Artis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Ducks Unlimited or the Iowa National Heritage Foundation.
Please visit the website www.ilescares.com to view Bill's obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 10, 2020