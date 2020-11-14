1/1
William B. "Gris" Grismer
1925 - 2020
Waukee - William Beeman "Gris" Grismer, 95, passed away peacefully on November 10.

Bill was born in 1925 in Oklahoma City. Shortly thereafter his family moved to Berkeley, California and ultimately to Minneapolis, where Bill and his siblings were growing up and where his father taught at the University. At the age of just 17, before entering college, Bill joined the Army Air Forces Branch during WWII. He was awaiting orders to fly to the Pacific when the war came to a sudden end. Bill graduated from the University of Minnesota.

Gris was well known to many in the Des Moines area, primarily based on his long advertising career. After starting out in Keokuk and Fort Dodge, he worked in ad sales at KRNT TV (now KCCI). He later started his own ad agency, Grismer Advertising, which he later merged with Lord, Sullivan and Yoder. He finished up his career with Kragie/Newell, now known as The Integer group. For many years, Bill represented the Iowa-Des Moines National Bank, Anderson Erickson Dairy and the Iowa Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau. He loved his career and worked into his 80s.

Tennis and golf were Gris' favorite sports. He was an avid golfer and a long-time member of Hyperion Field Club with his wife Marvie. In earlier years in Des Moines, he enjoyed acting with the local Playhouse.

Gris will be best remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit and his writing. His ability to entertain and make people laugh was a blessing to all who knew him.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Marvilla; his sister, Jean Grismer Magraw and brother, Raymond Grismer; and his parents, Raymond and Mildred. He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Eric) Dahlgren of Nevada City, California; Thomas (Christine) Grismer of Westminster, Colorado; Amy (Mark) Sills of Champaign, Illinois; and James (Brenda) Grismer of Bloomington, Minnesota. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, you may send a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association: http://www.alz.org

Online condolences are welcome at http://www.islescares.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
