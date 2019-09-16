Services
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Missionary Baptist Church
Carlisle, IA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Missionary Baptist Church
Carlisle, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Bender


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Bender Obituary
William Bender

Carlisle - William Frank Bender passed away September 14, 2019 in Des Moines. Services for Bill will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the Missionary Baptist Church in Carlisle. A visitation will be held at 9:00 am prior to the service. Interment with military honors will take place at Avon Cemetery. Bill is survived by his wife Joyce, and his three children, Richard (Karen), Mark (Jennifer), and Ellen (Dean) Warner. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now