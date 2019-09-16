|
|
William Bender
Carlisle - William Frank Bender passed away September 14, 2019 in Des Moines. Services for Bill will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the Missionary Baptist Church in Carlisle. A visitation will be held at 9:00 am prior to the service. Interment with military honors will take place at Avon Cemetery. Bill is survived by his wife Joyce, and his three children, Richard (Karen), Mark (Jennifer), and Ellen (Dean) Warner. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 16, 2019