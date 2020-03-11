|
|
William Berkeley Dankel, age 96 of Lake View, IA, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Baylor Scott-White Hospital in Waco, TX. Berk, son of William Ellsworth Dankel and Julia Hazel Ewart Dankel, was born on February 29, 1924, on a farm near Glidden, IA. He graduated from Glidden High School in 1941.
Berk was united in marriage to Mary Lou Hoeg on November 15, 1947, at the family home in Lake View. To this union two daughters were born, Susan and Rebecca. Berk and Mary Lou moved to a farm north of Lake View where they farmed until his retirement in 1989. In 1987, they moved into his current home in Lake View. During his working years, Berk raised hogs, cattle and row crops. He also sold Archer Oil and DeKalb seed corn. This gave him a chance to visit with friends and neighbors. Berk loved to play cards, golfing, and attending activities of his grandson and son-in-law. Berk was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Lake View.
Berk was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou; brother and sister-in-law Duane and Joyce Dankel; sister and brother-in-law JoAnn and John Anderson; and grandson, Benjamin Cochran. He is survived by his daughters: Susan Jay of Waco, TX, and Becky (Dave) Cochran of West Des Moines, IA; grandson Jonathon (Emily) Cochran of Pleasant Hill, IA; great-grandchildren: Benjamin James and Mackenzie Rae of Pleasant Hill, IA; and brother-in-law Graham (Norma) Hoeg of Lake View, IA.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Lake View with Reverend Randy Russom officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Ferguson Cemetery. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Lake View is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020