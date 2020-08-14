William "Bill" Bullington
Des Moines - William A. Bullington passed away on August 13, 2020 at the Urbandale Health Care Center. He was born on March 2, 1928 to Edward Lorenzo Bullington and Ethel (Turnquist) Bullington. He grew up in Des Moines where he attended Kirkwood Elementary School and North High School.
Music was an important part of Bill's life. In his youth he was a member of a national award winning drum and bugle corp. He played drums in the U.S. Army Band in Augusta, Georgia. Later he sang with the Shrine Chanters, the Pride of Iowa Barbershop Chorus, and the First Christian Church choir where he was an 80 year member. He performed in several Des Moines Community Playhouse musicals as well. He volunteered at the Living History Farm and in various capacities at First Christian Church.
Bill and his wife of 54 years, Kathleen, had two daughters. For many years he was an appliance salesman with O'Callaghan's Appliance in Des Moines.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen, his parents and his brother Rudy Bullington. He is survived by his wife, Leora, his two daughters, Anne Bullington of Bloomington, MN and Mary Jo (Lonnie) Mallon of Janesville, IA., and his two grandchildren, Andrew and Katie Mallon.
The family will receive friends from 3 - 5 p.m. Sunday, August 16 at Iles Westover Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 17 at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 10:45 a.m. Monday and scroll to the bottom of Bill's obituary to join in the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Des Moines Community Playhouse. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.