Services
First United Methodist Church
1100 3rd St
Perry, IA 50220
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murdock Funeral Home
Perry, IA
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murdock Funeral Home
Perry, IA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Perry, IA
William "Bill" Bullock


1938 - 2019
William "Bill" Bullock Obituary
William "Bill" Bullock

Perry - William "Bill" Bullock, 80, of Perry, IA was born August 3, 1938 to Lloyd and Zelma (Truax), and he died June 27, 2019 at his home in Perry.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Perry. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with his family present from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Murdock Funeral Home in Perry. Interment will be in Violet Hill Cemetery.

Bill and his wife, Kay, owned and operated the Perry Maid-Rite and Kay's Gourmet Salads. He also had a trucking operation and was a milk man for 20 years.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kay of Perry; sons, Craig of Perry and Scott (Sandy) of Ankeny; daughter, Debra (Mathew) Padilla of Las Vegas; sister, Jody (Eldon) Houston of Des Moines; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; son, Curtis Dean in 1979; and one sister, Charolette Bach Stoner.

Memorials to the family may be sent to Murdock Funeral Home in Bill's name. Online condolences may be left at murdockfuneralhome.net.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019
