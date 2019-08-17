|
William Burdick
Des Moines, Iowa - William Edward Burdick, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
William was born August 22, 1925 to Fay and Florence Burdick in Des Moines, Iowa. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed cheering on Notre Dame. He enjoyed reading and the outdoors. William was preceded in death by his wife Gloria, his parents, Fay and Florence Burdick. He is survived by his sons Dennis Burdick and Joseph Burdick, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a host of relatives across the country, including two nieces Jodi Feight and Tanya Schraeder with whom he had a very special bond, and his cat Bailey.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road, Des Moines, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. There will be a lunch provided at American Legion Hispanic Post 731, 1511 S Union Street, Des Moines immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Anthony Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 17, 2019