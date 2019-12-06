Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
William C. Hausman

William C. Hausman Obituary
William C Hausman

Des Moines - William C. Hausman of Des Moines died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 12 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 13 at Grandview Park Chapel followed by burial at Berwick Cemetery.

Those left to cherish his memory include: two sons, Mark (Jackie) and Mike (Danyel); two grandchildren, Jason (Kami) and Mason Hausman; three great grandchildren and two brothers, Tom (Kathy) Hausman and Rudy Novak.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
