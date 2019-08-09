Services
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dog Days Bar and Grill
1232 Jeffries Road
Osage Beach, MO
William Cecil "Bill" Abney


1943 - 2019
William Cecil "Bill" Abney Obituary
William "Bill" Cecil Abney

Osage Beach, MO - William "Bill" Cecil Abney, age 76, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Osage Beach, Missouri. Bill was born on February 4, 1943 in San Diego, California.

Bill retired from Siemens Energy & Automation/Furnas Electric in Osceola, IA in 2002 after 39 years of employment, the majority of which as Plant Manager. During this time, he served as a member of the board of directors for the Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) and as an advisor to former Gov. Brandstad.

Bill loved life because of the people in it, and will be remembered for his commitment to loving all of those who lived it out to its fullest with him.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Liz; daughter Christina Bahe (Dwayne) and granddaughter Camryn of West Des Moines, Iowa; daughter Amanda Thompson (Tony) and grandson Nolan and granddaughters Maren and Layla of Elkhart, Iowa; sister Cecilia "Sis" Staffey (Phillip) of Saint Charles, Illinois; sister Patricia "Patt" Tesinsky of Phoenix, Arizona; as well as many friends and loved ones.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Georgia Abney and his baby sister Victoria Abney.

Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday August 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dog Days Bar and Grill in Osage Beach, Missouri. In honor of Bill's memory, the family asks that you consider making donations to First Tee of Central Iowa benefiting youth golf opportunities and scholarships. Donations can be made by mail or online by visiting www.thefirstteecentraliowa.org please designate your contribution using "Bill Abney Memorial."

Expression of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 9, 2019
