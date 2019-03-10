|
|
William "Bill" Cole
Des Moines, IA - William "Bill" A. Cole, 86, passed away March 6, 2019 at Trinity at Luther Park. Bill was born August 5, 1932 to Frank and Opal (Silverise) Cole. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He started his own business in 1962, Tinker Tooling in Altoona. In 1995 upon his retirement his son, Paul continued the business. Bill loved his very large collection of Tin Toys, anything that pertained to airplanes and hundreds of small gas airplane engines. Bill is survived by his children: Paul W. Cole of Des Moines; Alan (Audrey) Cole of Des Moines; Lori L. (Joe) Remetch of Des Moines and her children: Lewis (Esther) Farrell, Cole (Michelle) Farrell and their children Dominic and Dante, and Mia Farrell; Kathleen A. Cole of Altoona and her son Nickolas Good; Mary C. "Chris" Scott of Dallas, Texas and her children: Zach Scott and Aaron Scott; David M. Cole of Des Moines; and Nancy Shipley of Carlisle and her daughter Katie Shipley. He is also survived by his brother Chester D. (Marilyn) Cole of Waxahachie, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Cole. The family will greet friends Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 am followed by the funeral service at 10:00 am, at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Bill will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Iowa Public Television. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019