William "Vic" Constant
Des Moines - William "Vic" Constant passed away on July 12, 2020. Per his request cremation rites have taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, in West Des Moines.
Vic was born to Theodore (Bonnie) and Ruby Birmingham Constant on November 1, 1937. He attended Valley High School and then enlisted in the US Army. He married his love, Donna Breeding, in December of 1959. Of this union three daughters were born, Kelly, Michelle and Vicki. He retired from the City of West Des Moines after 36 years as a Chief Building Inspector.
Vic loved playing pitch and shooting pool with his buddies. He always took the time to go fishing with his wife and spending quality time with his family. He was a good husband and Dad who loved and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Vicki (Troy) May; grandson, Kris (Kylie) Constant; grandchildren, Amanda Gerlach, Larissa King, and Alex and Addison May; great-grandchildren, Marcus, Mason, Kamdan, Tyanna, Drew, Ava, Asher, Grace, Ellie; siblings, Dixie (Bob) Rushing, Floyd (Bonnie) Constant, Judy Tyler and Mary Rose; his puppy, Snoopy; and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughters, Kelly Constant and Michelle Reed.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League.
