Rev. William D. (Bill) Cotton
1933 - 2020
Des Moines - Rev. William D. (Bill) Cotton, age 87, passed away at home from congestive heart failure on Aug. 3, 2020. Bill was born on July 19, 1933, in Becker, TX. He and his family moved to Iowa in 1961. He was a beloved United Methodist pastor, teacher, and writer for 60 years, serving various churches in Iowa and the Iowa Conference. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Please visit iowafuneralplanning.com/obituary/rev-william-d-bill-cotton/ for a full obituary and online condolences for his family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
