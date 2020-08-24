1/
William D. McClymond
William D. McClymond

Yuma, AZ - William D. "Bill" McClymond, 74, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Yuma, AZ. of natural causes. Bill had been in poor health since suffering a stroke on Thanksgiving Day 2019. No services are planned.

He graduated from Indianola High School and was a businessman in Indianola. He served one term on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; daughter, Tracey (James) McClemons; son Trevor McClymond; sister, JoAnn Noe; and brother, James McClymond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Frances McClymond.

To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
