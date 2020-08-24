William D. McClymond
Yuma, AZ - William D. "Bill" McClymond, 74, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Yuma, AZ. of natural causes. Bill had been in poor health since suffering a stroke on Thanksgiving Day 2019. No services are planned.
He graduated from Indianola High School and was a businessman in Indianola. He served one term on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; daughter, Tracey (James) McClemons; son Trevor McClymond; sister, JoAnn Noe; and brother, James McClymond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Frances McClymond.
