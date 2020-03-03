|
|
William D. Palmer
Pleasant Hill - Former Iowa State Senator William Palmer Passes at 85
William D. Palmer, 85, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, passed away due to complications of Alzheimer's disease on February 22, 2020, at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, Iowa. His wife of 29 years, Evadna Palmer, was by his side.
Born in Iowa City, Iowa, on January 13, 1935 to George and Florence Palmer, Bill grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, and graduated from East High School. He lived his entire life as a proud east-sider, where he owned Palmer Insurance Agency for 30 years. Bill devoted 34 years to the Iowa State Legislature, serving in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1965 to 1969 and the Iowa State Senate from 1969 to 1999.
He is survived by his wife, Evadna; daughter Amanda King; stepdaughter Stacee (Michael) Sledge; daughter-in-law Val Palmer (Randy) Fitch; grandchildren Dr. Nicholas (Angela) Palmer, Hannah (Frankie) Farrell, Alyssa King, Bradley King; and step-grandchildren Alexander Sledge and Clare Sledge. He is further survived by 10 great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his sons Dr. Nick Palmer and Tony Palmer, and his son-in-law Brian King.
Bill requested no service and his wishes were to donate his body to a university school of medicine.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Dr. Nick Palmer Free Medical Clinic or St. Croix Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020