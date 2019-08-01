|
William Dawdy
Clive - Bill was born in Wichita, Kansas, on September 29, 1937. He and his family lived in Topeka, Kansas and Jefferson City, Missouri. He graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1955 and graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point, NY in 1960. He served in the US Army at Fort Lewis, WA, and Erlangen, Germany.
He worked for IBM, Peat, Marwick Mitchell and Price Waterhouse Coopers. Bill came to Des Moines in 1980 as CEO of UCB Systems. Subsequently, he worked for a variety of IT consulting firms, retiring in 2001.
He is survived by his wife Evva and his family to include Brad Dawdy, Matt (Michelle) Dawdy, Michelle (Tom) McCarthy of Kansas City, Kirk (Kim) Kintz, Craig Kintz of Des Moines; grandchildren Samantha, Scott, and Kueffer Dawdy, Josh (Jessie) Kintz, Madison Kintz, Payton (Mitch) Anderson, Hailey, Kaleb and Tyler Kintz; sister Sondra Moen of Las Vegas.
Bill enjoyed his hobby of WWII history study and unit patch collection. His family was a constant joy. Private family services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 1, 2019