Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Indianola - William Andrew Dickerson, 86, of Indianola, passed away surrounded by his loving daughters, on June 13, 2019. Friends knew him as Bill or Dee. He was born on July 25, 1932, in Des Moines, IA, to Andrew and Frances (Botkin) Dickerson.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home, Indianola. Visitation will be Monday evening, June 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. also at Overton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to American Legion Post 165 or Warren County Historical Society. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 15, 2019
