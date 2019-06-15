|
William Dickerson
Indianola - William Andrew Dickerson, 86, of Indianola, passed away surrounded by his loving daughters, on June 13, 2019. Friends knew him as Bill or Dee. He was born on July 25, 1932, in Des Moines, IA, to Andrew and Frances (Botkin) Dickerson.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home, Indianola. Visitation will be Monday evening, June 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. also at Overton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to American Legion Post 165 or Warren County Historical Society.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 15, 2019