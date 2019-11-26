|
|
William "Bill" Edward Biersma
Farmington, MN, formerly Waukee - William "Bill" Edward Biersma, age 61, of Farmington, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a 13 ½ month courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation/Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 4-6 pm, at Ernst Funeral Home in Waukee, Iowa. Private Interment Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11:00 am, at the Waukee Cemetery.
To view Bill's full obituary, leave condolences or send flowers, please visit www.ErnstFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019