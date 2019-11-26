Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Interment
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Waukee Cemetery
William Edward "Bill" Biersma

William Edward "Bill" Biersma Obituary
William "Bill" Edward Biersma

Farmington, MN, formerly Waukee - William "Bill" Edward Biersma, age 61, of Farmington, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a 13 ½ month courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation/Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 4-6 pm, at Ernst Funeral Home in Waukee, Iowa. Private Interment Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11:00 am, at the Waukee Cemetery.

To view Bill's full obituary, leave condolences or send flowers, please visit www.ErnstFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
