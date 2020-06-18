William Edward Hull



William Edward Hull, 48, was born on February 12, 1971, to Connie (Walter) Lane and Don Hull. He grew up in Knoxville and graduated from Knoxville High School with the Class of 1990. Following high school, Bill attended DMACC for two years and then worked at Maytag Company in Newton for 14 years. He was united in marriage to Dawn Michelle Berriman on May 14, 1994, and made their home in Newton. He later returned to school at Indian Hills Community College and received his A.A. in Arts and Science and A.A.S. in Criminal Justice. He worked for the Jasper County Sheriff's Office as a jailer for ten years and most recently was working for Manatts. Bill was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, cutting wood, and loved attending his children's activities.



Bill died on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. Funeral services were held February 13 and burial was at Eldorado Cemetery in rural Lovilia. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Roscoe and Lois Walter, paternal grandparents Beryl and Marge Hull all of Lovilia, and step-mother Kathie Hull.



Bill is survived by his wife Dawn Michelle Hull; children Tanner Hull, Koby (Michelle) Hull, Ross Hull, and Lainey Hull all of Newton; grandson Hunter Hull; his mother Connie (Mark) Lane, father Don Hull; sisters Ann (Tom) Kingery, all of Knoxville, Katie (Trevor) Minard of Prairie City, Shelly (Richard) Randle of Waukee; grandparents Joe and Marilyn Lane of West Des Moines, Joanne Lane of Urbandale, Bill and Theresa Berriman of Colfax, Godparents Jim and Shirley Beary of Lovilia; and several nieces and nephews.



We Love You And Miss You So Much …….. Happy Father's Day in Heaven









