William Ernest Phillips, Sr.
Des Moines - William (Bill) was born December 14, 1937 in Creston, Iowa, the son of Ernest Donald and Arlena Vondean (Black) Phillips. He departed to be with his Lord and Savior on May 3, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Bill married Mary Frances Fry in 1955 in West Des Moines and to this union four sons were born. Mary passed away in 1997, and Bill remarried Nancy Dee Clayton in 2002.
Bill served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Iowa Aviation Heritage Museum in Ankeny, Iowa which he helped get off the ground. He loved his military.
He worked for many years at Firestone Tire and Rubber Plant, retiring in 1991. He was a member of Berean Assembly of God in Pleasant Hill.
Bill loved restoring old cars - would find a "junk heap" in some field and make it into a shiny "new" old car - his talent for restoring cars was known by many.
Bill loved his family and was known as a "jokester" to them - telling his nieces that when they turned 16 he would give them whatever car (street-rod) he had - and of course, he would sell it before they turned 16. The family has many fond memories of Bill.
Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary; three sons: Bobby Dean, Robert Kenneth, and Forrest Scott; his parents, Ernest and Arlena; and two sisters: Patricia McNeeley and Sharon McNeeley.
Left to remember Bill are his wife, Nancy; son, William E. Phillips, Jr.; grandchildren: Chris (Brianna) Phillips of Altoona, Matt (Kirby) Phillips of Des Moines, and MaryBeth (James) Young of Wood Village, Oregon; brother-in-law, David McNeeley of Altoona; five great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
There will be a graveside committal service on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020