William Foster



William Foster passed away on October 1, 2020. A public visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.. Family will be present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday the 17th at True Bible Baptist Church. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kathleen; children, Derrick, Doris, Bill Jr. and Brian; siblings, Charles, Jerry, LaVera, Sandra; and six grandchildren as well as a host of extended family and close friends.









