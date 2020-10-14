1/1
William Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Foster

William Foster passed away on October 1, 2020. A public visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.. Family will be present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday the 17th at True Bible Baptist Church. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kathleen; children, Derrick, Doris, Bill Jr. and Brian; siblings, Charles, Jerry, LaVera, Sandra; and six grandchildren as well as a host of extended family and close friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved