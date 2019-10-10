Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
William Francis Hudson Obituary
William Francis Hudson

Runnells - William Francis Hudson, 88, passed away on October 9, 2019. He was born February 21, 1931 in Centerville, Iowa to Brian and Marie (Tull) Hudson.

Bill married Margueritte Hawk on February 25, 1950 at Walnut City Church outside of Mystic. Together they raised 5 girls and enjoyed 69 years of marriage.

Bill retired after 39 years at Firestone. He was an avid hunter and sportsman. He loved sharing his knowledge and passing down his skills to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his children, Kathy (Michael) Whitehurst, Karen (Danny) Miller, Donna (Timothy) Wilson, Diane (Dean) Johnson and Tracy (John) Grugel; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margueritte; and his siblings, LaVera Brown and Floyd Hudson.

A Celebration of Life with refreshments for both Margueritte and Bill will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines.

Memorials may be directed to Suncrest Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
