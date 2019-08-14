Services
William Franklin Tew


1932 - 2019
William Franklin Tew Obituary
William Franklin Tew

Des Moines - William Franklin Tew, 87, died August 10, 2019. Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with visitation on Thursday, August 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. and the funeral service on Friday, August 16 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Des Moines and conclude with a luncheon.

Bill was born May 14, 1932 in Des Moines, IA to Clifford and Edra (Gibbs) Tew. Bill's father was in the military and the family lived in San Diego, CA and Seattle, WA before settling back in Iowa. Bill graduated from North High School and served in the U.S. Army National Guard Reserves and attended college at Iowa State and Drake. He worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 32 years until his retirement. Bill enjoyed playing cards, ballroom dancing, country music, and the Chicago Cubs.

He is survived by his son, Mike and daughter-in-law, Becky Tew; grandchildren, Ryan, Jenny and Justin Tew, Amy and Kris Aldridge, and Dallas Clarke; and 6 great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Aileen Hoit; his children, Dallas Tew and Debbie Schwartz; and his wife, Barbara.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Fellowship Baptist Church. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 14, 2019
