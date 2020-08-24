William H. Cownie



Paducah - 1940-2020



William Hancock "Bill" Cownie died on August 18, 2020 at Lourdes Mercy Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. Bill was born August 27, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa, the third child and second son of Ivadelle Rowena Cobb Cownie and Charles Tower Cownie. He attended Greenwood Elementary School, Callanan Junior High School, St. James Preparatory School in Fairbault, Minnesota, and graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1958. He spent his childhood summers on Pine Island, Lake Vermilion, in Minnesota. He received his Bachelor's degree from Murray State University and his Master's degree from the University of Louisville.



He began his career in the family business, Cownie Furs, but changed direction into chamber of commerce leadership, taking him to several midwestern states, and settling in Paducah, Kentucky. He served as President of the Kentucky Home Builders Association, and then as President of Four Rivers Mental Health until his retirement.



Bill was married to Sharon Lynne Kessler of Des Moines, and four children were born of that union. His second marriage was to Judy Tatz of Des Moines. Bill was then married to Patricia Ann Cownie, of Kentucky, and he adopted her four children.



Predeceased by his parents, Charles and Ivadelle Cownie, his brother Charles T. Cownie, Jr., his sister Julia Anne Cownie, and his wives; Bill is survived by his children: Lynne Cownie, Des Moines; Beth Loy, Paducah, Ky; William Cownie, II (Stacy) of Kevil, KY; and Sue Ellen Corwin of Calvert City, KY; his adopted children: Dale Davis, Keith Davis, and Ken Davis, all of Paducah, KY; and Dana Foerstner, Florida; his brother, T. M. Franklin Cownie, Des Moines; and sixteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



Graveside services were held August 21, 2020, with burial in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah, KY.









