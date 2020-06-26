William Hermann
Waukee - William "Jim" Hermann, Jr, who was born in Des Moines, IA on May 19, 1940, passed away at the age of 80 on June 24, 2020 at Iowa Methodist in Des Moines, IA.
Services are private. Jim's service will be live-streamed on Monday, June 29, 2020 starting at 11:00 a.m., and may be viewed at that time or anytime thereafter at Ernst Funeral & Cremation Services' Facebook Page. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com to view Jim's full obituary or to leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be directed to: Iowa Public Television or to the family for a future memorial bench to be placed at the Clear Lake Park.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.