|
|
William Hohlfeld
Des Moines - William Dean Hohlfeld, 89, passed away January 5, 2020, in Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Des Moines. Cremation will follow the service and interment will be held at a later date at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Mt. Ayr, IA. William was born August 22, 1930, in Milligan, NE, to parents Gustav and Anna Hohlfeld. He graduated from Hastings College in Hastings, NE. He was united in marriage to Norma Lee Talley on December 27, 1955, and they settled in Mt. Ayr, IA, where William worked as a school teacher for 34 years; he retired in 1996. In 1998 they moved to Des Moines where he worked at Home Depot in the electrical department for 14 years.
William is survived by his children, Paul (Marchell) Hohlfeld, Talley Sue Hohlfeld (William Terdoslavich), Lee (Marilyn) Hohlfeld, and Anne-Marie (Don) Bryan; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Hohlfeld. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. For additional information and online condolences please visit www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020