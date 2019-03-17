|
William Immel
Knoxville - William J. (Bill) Immel, 83, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Accura Healthcare of Knoxville. Bill was a U.S. Air Force veteran and graduate of University of Iowa. He was a photo interpreter for the National Photographic Interpretation Center in Washington, D.C. during the Cuban Missile Crisis and after 29 years taught briefly at the Newton campus of DMAC and worked at the Pleasantville golf course. Bill was a member of Central Intelligence Retirees Association, Inflight Refueling Association, Painted Rocks Lot Owners Association, Knoxville Morning Kiwanis Club. He is survived by three children: Lorna, Lisa, and William (Jay) Immel all of Knoxville; sister, Laurel Gifford of Keota, and brothers: John Immel of Bettendorf and Richard of Charles City. Celebration of Life Service with military honors will be Sunday at 4:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home, Knoxville.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019