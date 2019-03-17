Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
Knoxville, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Immel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Immel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Immel Obituary
William Immel

Knoxville - William J. (Bill) Immel, 83, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Accura Healthcare of Knoxville. Bill was a U.S. Air Force veteran and graduate of University of Iowa. He was a photo interpreter for the National Photographic Interpretation Center in Washington, D.C. during the Cuban Missile Crisis and after 29 years taught briefly at the Newton campus of DMAC and worked at the Pleasantville golf course. Bill was a member of Central Intelligence Retirees Association, Inflight Refueling Association, Painted Rocks Lot Owners Association, Knoxville Morning Kiwanis Club. He is survived by three children: Lorna, Lisa, and William (Jay) Immel all of Knoxville; sister, Laurel Gifford of Keota, and brothers: John Immel of Bettendorf and Richard of Charles City. Celebration of Life Service with military honors will be Sunday at 4:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home, Knoxville.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.