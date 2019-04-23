Services
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First Lutheran Church in Manchester
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
First Lutheran Church in Manchester
Resources
More Obituaries for William Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Crawford


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William J. Crawford Obituary
William J. Crawford

Manchester, IA. - William J. Crawford, 90, of Manchester, Iowa, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester as the result of a stroke.

Bill worked as a highway construction engineer for the State Highway Commission of Wisconsin, the Iowa State Highway Commission, and the Iowa Department of Transportation. He retired in 1991.

Bill is survived by his three children. He was preceded in death by his wife, Amata.

Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Manchester, with Rev. Chris Martin officiating.

Visitation: 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call one hour before the service on Thursday at the church.

Interment: Oakland Cemetery - Manchester, Iowa
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now