William J. Crawford
Manchester, IA. - William J. Crawford, 90, of Manchester, Iowa, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester as the result of a stroke.
Bill worked as a highway construction engineer for the State Highway Commission of Wisconsin, the Iowa State Highway Commission, and the Iowa Department of Transportation. He retired in 1991.
Bill is survived by his three children. He was preceded in death by his wife, Amata.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Manchester, with Rev. Chris Martin officiating.
Visitation: 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call one hour before the service on Thursday at the church.
Interment: Oakland Cemetery - Manchester, Iowa
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 23, 2019