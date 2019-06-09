|
|
Dr. William J. Kingfield
West Des Moines - Dr. William J. Kingfield, 80, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born in Sac City, Iowa on October 22, 1938, the oldest of three boys of the late William and Nelle (Coughlin) Kingfield. He was a graduate of the University of Iowa College of Dentistry and served as a Captain in the Air Force during the Vietnam War at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. In 1966, Bill moved to Des Moines where he started his successful dental practice. Bill pioneered the use of nitrous oxide in the state of Iowa and dedicated 48 years to serving his many patients putting them at ease with his wit and warm personality.
Bill was an avid bowler, champion bridge player and a longtime member of Hyperion Golf and Country Club. Bill enjoyed sharing his passion for golf with his friends and grandkids. He especially enjoyed treating his friends and family to fine dining sharing with them his love of good food, fine wine, and cigars.
Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patricia (Drury); four children: Theresa (Rick) Mathes of Cedar Park, Texas; Bruce (Luis) Kingfield of Phoenix Arizona; Lara (Ray) Meicke of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Mindy (Garland Murray) Kingfield of Boerne, Texas; five grandchildren, Kelsey (Adam) Pruett, Bryan (Addie) Mathes, Anthony Kingfield, Jordan Meicke, and Aiden Murray; great-grandchild, Tatum Mathes, and two siblings: Dr. Don Kingfield of Algona and Dr. Kevin Kingfield of Columbia, Maryland.
Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dental Connections (http://www.dentalconnectionsonline.com/donate). Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019