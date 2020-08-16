1/1
William J. "Bill" Winn
William J. "Bill" Winn

Omaha, NE - William J. "Bill" Winn, age 54, passed away at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Bill is survived by his wife of 18 years, Audra; son, Wesley; stepson, Brennan Merley. Also surviving are his parents, Mick and Sherrie of West Des Moines, IA; mother, Joan Raymer of Nashville, TN; brothers: Jeff (Susan) of New York City, Steve, and Daniel (Lisa) of Des Moines; father-in-law, Lincoln Jackson (Janet) of Creston, IA; mother-in-law, Mary Jackson of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Abby Jackson and Amy West (Joe) of Omaha; five stepbrothers; five stepsisters; fifteen cousins; four uncles; three aunts. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Mary Winn and Kenneth and Mardelle Bruner; uncle, James Winn.

Bill was born on July 27, 1966, at Bergan Mercy Hospital and was brought up in Omaha, Minneapolis, and Des Moines. He returned to Omaha twelve years ago. He graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines in 1984 and was employed in the food service business his entire life: six years in store management for Supervalu Stores in Des Moines and Ankeny, Iowa; four years as warehouse supervisor at Perishable Distributors of Iowa in Ankeny; twelve years as warehouse manager for Loffredo Produce Company in Des Moines and Omaha; and most recently, warehouse manager for U.S. Foods of Omaha. He was a dedicated and tireless employee. He was a life-long fan of the Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Vikings, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Bob Dylan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Boys & Girls Club of North Omaha, 2610 Hamilton St., Omaha 68131; or to the Wesley Winn Education Fund in care of the funeral home.

PRIVATE SERVICE will be livestreamed on Wednesday, August 19th at 10am. Per Bill's wishes, he will be cremated. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
