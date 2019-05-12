|
William James Lillis
Urbandale - William James Lillis (Bill) passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the age of 76.
Bill was born January 31, 1943, in Williamsburg, IA, to James and Clarrita (O'Rourke) Lillis. He received his undergraduate degree from Drake University and attended Creighton University for law school. He married Kathleen Porto on August 12, 1967, in Des Moines which became their home for the next 51 years.
Bill began his legal career at the Polk County Attorney's office and soon after joined the law firm that would eventually bear his name; he loved being a lawyer. Bill was a 25 year board member of Anawim Housing, served on numerous boards and committees of the diocese of Des Moines, was a member of the Dowling Catholic Foundation Board, as well as being a supporter and advocate for many organizations including United Way, Men on the Move, Des Moines Art Center, Drake University, Salisbury House, Easter Seals and Central Iowa Shelter and Services. Together with his wife Kathleen, Bill has been an advocate for the city of Des Moines and strongly believed in giving back to the community he loved so much.
While Bill's professional and civic accomplishments were numerous, his greatest love and primary focus was his family. His devotion to Kathleen, his children and grandchildren was unparalleled. "Papa", as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren was known for his sometimes daily phone calls, birthday trips to get some snazzy new clothes, notes and letters, fabulous trips and dinners; he was a consummate family man and friend to so many. Bill's love for his family, friends and Des Moines were only rivaled by his devotion to Dowling Catholic High School and Creighton University. Bill never met a stranger and greeted everybody by name and with a hug. His style, class, and generosity will be missed by all who knew him.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kathleen Lillis; daughters, Maureen (Steve) Baumer of St. Louis, MO, Megan (Jason) Browdy of St. Louis, MO; son, Patrick (Shannon) Lillis of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, Nick, Andrew, Luke, and Genevieve Baumer, Will, John, and Tim Browdy, Brendan and Mary Kate Lillis; siblings Kathleen (Dick), John (Judy), Roseann, Mary Clare (Jerry), and Terry (Joyce). He was preceded in death by his father, James; mother, Clarrita; and brother Steve Lillis.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines. A Memorial Mass will follow. Contributions may be made to the Anawim Housing Foundation. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 12 to May 13, 2019