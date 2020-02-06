Services
Lake Placid - William James McLain, 80, of Lake Placid went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Advent Health Lake Placid. William was the son of Frances (Willet) and Maynard McLain. He was born in Grinnell, Iowa on April 15, 1939. He has been a resident of Highlands County since 2005, moving here from Ft. Lauderdale. William served his country with honor in the US Navy flying in P-3 Orion's as a radar operator. William was a graduate of the Florida Southern College where he received his bachelor's degree in business. He was sixty year member of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. William enjoyed working in sales and through the years he worked for many companies including working for Hoover Vacuum Cleaner. William was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed boating, fishing and traveling, and loved to spend time with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially with his grandchildren. William is survived by his loving wife of 58 years; Susan, daughter; Lori Murphy (Keith) , son; Scott McLain (Stacey), grandchildren; Melissa Murphy, Kendall McLain, and a brother; Roger McLain (Dolores). A service to celebrate William's life will be held at a later date. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuenralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, FL 863-465-4134.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2020
