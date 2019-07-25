|
William "Bill" Jones
Centerville - William "Bill" Jones, age 87, of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Mercy One in Des Moines.
Bill was born on February 15, 1932 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Ray and Georgia (Boyd) Jones. He graduated from Bussey High School, and furthered his education at the University of Iowa. He was united in marriage to Maxine Firkins on November 30, 1963 at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Moravia. To this union, three children were born, Martin, Melissa, and Brent.
Bill worked in the Insurance Claims Department for Hawkeye Security for more than 30 years until his retirement. He thoroughly enjoyed sailing, and even sailed around the British Virgin Islands. He also loved soccer; coaching or watching his children play. Bill was a former member of the Appanoose County Conservation Board, a member of the Moravia Library Board, and a member of the Moravia Ruritan.
Left to honor Bill's memory are his wife of almost 56 years, Maxine Jones of Centerville; his children, Martin (Carol) Jones of West Des Moines, Melissa (Michael) Hasso of Des Moines, and Brent (Jennifer) Jones of Memphis, Tennessee; and six grandchildren, Samantha, Matthew, Sophie, Dylan, Grace, and Hannah.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Georgia Jones.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Grace United Methodist Church in Moravia with Pastor Christy Ehrle officiating. A private family burial will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery in Bussey, Iowa. A Visitation will take place at the Grace United Methodist Church in Moravia, with the family greeting friends from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Memorials have been established to either the Grace United Methodist Church or the Moravia Library, and may be dropped off or mailed to Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, 1900 South 18th Street, Centerville, Iowa 52544. Condolences may be shared online at www.langefh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 25, 2019