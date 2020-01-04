Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:30 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
William Kenneth (Bill) Riddle


1956 - 2019
William Kenneth (Bill) Riddle Obituary
William (Bill) Kenneth Riddle

Des Moines, Iowa - William (Bill) Kenneth Riddle, 63, of Des Moines, IA, passed away on December 31, 2019. Bill was born in Des Moines, IA on April, 28, 1956 to Gloria Jean Maples (Riddle) Anderson and Glen Howard Riddle. He graduated high school from William Workman High School in City of Industry, CA in 1974.

Bill worked as a Lead Maintenance Floater for Conlin Properties for 3 years. He was Mr. Fix it, if it was broke, he still would find a way to make it work again. Bill was also actively involved with the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine and Eastgate Lodge for 25 years.

Bill is survived by his daughters Shelene (Greg) Dickel, Anna Riddle (Chance Staab), grandchildren Kailey Dickel and Jacob Dickel. His mother Gloria Anderson; brothers, Jimmy (Cindi) Kelly, Gene (Dorothy) Riddle, and Mike Riddle; sisters, Melissa (George) Hachmeister, Beth Anderson, and Gail (Gary) Rodican; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved German Shepard Josie.

Bill is preceded in death by his father Glen Howard Riddle; stepfather Andy Anderson; stepmother Marcia Riddle; brothers Glen Walter Riddle, David Anderson, and Glen Howard Kelly; sister Deborah May Riddle Gettler.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Masonic Service will be held at 2:30 p.m., followed by the funeral service. Cremation to follow services.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
