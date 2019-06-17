|
William (Bill) Kreinbring
Des Moines - William Solomon Kreinbring, 72, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Taylor House in Des Moines, IA.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines where visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Private burial will be at a later date at the Inland Cemetery, Bennett, IA.
William was born December 31, 1946, in Wheatland, IA, to Leonard and Mary (Mayden) Kreinbring. He attended school at Bennett, IA where he graduated in 1965 and continued for a time at Iowa State University in Ames, IA.
He married Barbara Warren on August 7, 1966, in Des Moines where they made their home all their married life. William worked for the Iowa State Highway Commission/Iowa Department of Transportation in various capacities, retiring in the Intelligent Transportation System Department.
In their free time William and Barbara enjoyed going to antique tractor and steam engine show throughout Iowa.
William is survived by his wife, Barbara, four sons, William (Stephanie) Kreinbring Jr., Robert (Tammy) Kreinbring, Barry (Kristi) Kreinbring, Bradley Kreinbring, brother, Richard (Kathleen) Kreinbring, sister, Zelma (Donald) Ziegenhorn, half- sister, Jo Ann Hylton, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 17, 2019