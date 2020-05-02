|
William L Frasier
Des Moines - William L. Frasier, 93, of Des Moines, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
William was born August 27, 1926, son of William and Bird (Cotton) Frasier.
He is survived by his three daughters, Deborah (Stephen) Schmitz of LaCrosse, WI, Patricia A. (Wade) Fressler of Ankeny, IA and Kathleen E. Turner of Des Moines and a son William D. (Liz) Frasier of Sun Prairie, WI, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Esther, three brothers, Charles, George and Jack and two sisters, Vivian and Maxine.
A private burial will be held at the Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Memorial may be directed to MercyOne Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 2 to May 3, 2020