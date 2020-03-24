|
Rev. Dr. William "Bill" Larson
Newton - Rev. Dr. William (Bill) C. Larson, 84, of Newton, IA, was called home by His Lord Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Bill, the son of Maurice K. and Anne E. (Anderson) Larson, was born January 21, 1936 in Duluth, MN. He graduated from Denfeld High School and attended Bethel University where he earned his bachelors, seminary and doctorate degrees. He was married to Shirley Jane Torgerson on September 1, 1956.
Bill was a committed, obedient servant of the Lord Jesus who served where God directed. He pastored churches in Long Prairie, MN, Marion, IA, Spokane, WA, and Des Moines, IA, before serving as the District Executive Minister for the BGC State of Iowa. After his retirement, he continued to serve his Savior and accepted a part-time pastoral position in Inverness, FL. Bill was a member of ICAP, the BGC Prayer Commission, the Pleasant Hill Public Library Board, the Governor's Prayer Group and many other groups. A man committed to a vibrant life of prayer; he encouraged many to depend on prayer. Bill was a godly servant of Christ and His church. He was an outstanding colleague in the ministry and lived well and served with distinction. He was an avid mountain climber, who shared his love of canoeing and the wilderness, was a voracious reader and authored the book In His Wilderness. Bill was a dedicated student of the bible who loved preaching God's truth. He was a kind and gentle man who cared deeply for others, especially his family. He will be remembered as a very beloved husband, terrific father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Those left to honor Bill's memory include his wife, Shirley, children: Scott (Tami) Larson of Lino Lakes, MN, Leigh (Shaune) Osborne of Pleasant Hill, IA, and Karen (Lynndon) Shilling of Newton, IA; grandchildren: Brittney (Abdiwak), Cameron (Rebecca), Jenna (Kevin), Jamison, Christie (Nick), Jordan, Alyssa (Caleb), and Danielle; his great-grandchildren: Judah, Jordynn, Alisynn, Kyler, Garrett, and Elias; his siblings: Tom (Barb) Larson, Denny Larson, Kenny (Phyllis) Larson, Ginny (Dave) Klimek, and Christie (John) Graham; and his sister-in-law, Muriel Larson. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Larson.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020