William Lee BurkeClive - William Lee Burke was born in Omaha, Nebraska on March 6, 1935, to William and Mildred (Brownlee) Burke. William spent his early childhood living in Maxwell, Iowa, and spent a lot of time with an aunt and uncle on their farm in Wiota, Iowa.In 1953, William graduated from East High School. William married his high school sweetheart, Norma (Treanor) Burke, in December 1954. William then entered the U.S. Army. In 1959, William began his career with the Des Moines Fire Department advancing through the ranks to Captain in his 37 year career, retiring in 1996. Two sons and two grandsons followed in his footsteps with the Des Moines Fire Department.He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, great granddaughter, and several aunts and uncles.William is survived by his wife of 65 ½ years, Norma (Treanor) Burke, two sons Daniel (Barbara) and Douglas (Maureen); four grandchildren Brian (Amber) Burke, Jessica (Patrick) Hendrickson, Jason (Alicia) Burke, and Matthew (Emily) Burke; and nine great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Des Moines Fire Department Honor Guard or Tori's Angels.