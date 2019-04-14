Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Lions Park shelter 72nd
Aurora Ave
Urbandale, IA
View Map
Des Moines, IA. - Bill is survived by his wife Kim, his mother Beverly, Sisters Lynn Adwell (Jerry), Dena Denning (Scott). Son Steven (Jennifer), Daughter Melissa (Cole), Step Daughter Miranda (William). Grandchildren Maryena, Esmeralda, Kevin, Caitlin, Quentin, Kamryn, Caydence and Savannah and a host of nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by his father Dennis and Brother Michael.

Family will be having a celebration of life at the Lions Park shelter 72nd in Aurora Ave Urbandale, IA 50322 on Saturday May 11th from 11am to 2pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019
