William "Bill" Lefler


1936 - 2020
William "Bill" Lefler Obituary
William "Bill" Lefler

Clive - William (Bill) Lefler of Clive, IA passed away January 30, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA. Bill was born on January 31, 1936 in Walnut Park, CA. His wish is to be cremated with services and interment at Loma Vista Memorial Park in Fullerton, CA at a later date.

Bill leaves his wife, Karen Lefler; daughters, Cheryl Temple and her husband Gary, Judy Evans, and Kati Brockman and her husband Dave; grandchildren, Brandon Temple, Tyler Temple, Josh Evans, Chris Evans, Natalie Brockman, Sarah Brockman, and Christine Brockman; great-grandchildren, Gavin Temple, Aidan Temple and Harper Temple; step-children, Chad Kennedy and his wife Krista, and Heather Rude; step-grandchildren, Max Kennedy, Olivia Kennedy, Brayton Rude and Halle Rude; and niece, Elaine Page. Bill was proceeded in death by his parents, Lowell and Marie Lefler; and his sister, Eva Page.

The family is very grateful for the wonderful care Bill received from Mercy West Hospital Cardiac ICU and Mercy Hospice in Johnston.

Memorials will be left to the discretion of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
