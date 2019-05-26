Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
34024 Veterans Memorial Drive
Adel, IA
William LeFleur Obituary
William LeFleur

De Soto - William M. LeFleur, 82, passed away peacefully at his home in De Soto surrounded by his loving family on May 22, 2019. He was born November 28, 1936 to Lewis and Francis (Daggett) LeFleur in Panora, Iowa. A memorial service will be Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 9:30 am at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive Adel, Iowa.

Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1962. He married the love of his life, Patricia Kay Rouse May 13, 1961. To this union they were blessed with three children. He enjoyed his life's work at Firestone Tire as a Mechanical Planner, retiring in the late 90's.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years; children Shelly (Philo) Ostrum; son Carl LeFleur and daughter Ramona LeFleur; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and one sister, Charlotte Pruitt. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Midwest in Bill's honor.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019
