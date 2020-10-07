William "Bill" Lozier
Des Moines - William "Bill" Harve Lozier died peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He lived graciously and courageously with cancer for many years.
A celebration of life will be held outdoors at Greenwood Park's Sylvan Amphitheater at 1:00pm on Friday, October 9. The family requests that all guests respect social distancing guidelines, limiting physical contact and wearing masks for the duration of the service.
Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Born November 12, 1947 to Richard and Margaret Lozier, he and his four siblings were raised in Des Moines, Iowa. Bill graduated from Roosevelt High School and the University of Denver, where he received a degree in philosophy. After college, Bill served in the U.S. Army with the Americal Division in Chu Lai, Vietnam from 1970 to 1971.
Bill discovered his love for travel and adventure early in life. During his teenage years, he spent summers in Alaska - first as a carpenter and later at a salmon cannery in Kachemak Bay. After his military service, Bill island hopped through the Caribbean, joined a boat expedition on the Amazon river and became a ski instructor at Aspen Highlands in Colorado for two seasons. His love of the outdoors also led him and his family to build many happy memories in Lake Vermilion, Minnesota and Marble, Colorado.
Bill moved back to Des Moines in 1973 and embarked on a 47-year career as a stockbroker, first with Dean Witter and later with Paine Webber, which ultimately became UBS, where he remained a respected and cherished colleague until his death.
Bill met the love of his life when he was set up on a blind date with Kristi Lund, who survives him. Bill and Kristi spent their childhoods growing up a few blocks apart, never having met until that first date. The two married in 1978 and celebrated their 42nd anniversary on June 17, 2020. Bill and Kristi had two daughters, Charlotte Lozier and Laura Creighton (Travis), who also survive him, along with his beloved grandsons Otis and William. All of them treasured their time together in Des Moines during Bill's last year of life. He is also survived by his twin sisters Mary Ann Moore (Duncan) and Carolyn Huff (Thomas), and brothers Richard (Kaye) and Charles (Breaca).
Bill had an incredible sense of wonder, a boundless intellectual curiosity and was a strong supporter of the arts. Above all, he was devoted to his family and deeply committed to the betterment of his community. Bill was an active member of Central Presbyterian Church and served on many community organizations, including the Des Moines Metro Opera Foundation Board of Trustees and TRHS Foundation, where he was a former President.
In honor of Bill's passion for helping others invest, the family is establishing the Bill Lozier Fund at Roosevelt High School. This fund is aimed at stimulating youth interest in investing and providing resources to develop financial planning skills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through the TRHS Foundation website www.trhsfoundation.org/donate
noting the Bill Lozier Fund name on the donation form or by check to the TRHS Foundation at PO Box 12087, Des Moines, IA 50309 with the Bill Lozier Fund noted in the memo.