William M. (Bill) Ferguson
Omaha - Survived by wife Lin, children Marta Ferguson (David Drum), Matthew (Holly), grandchildren Ben, Clara, Hannah, Mallory, brother Spencer, family and friends.
Visitation Sunday 3:00 - 5:00 PM. Monday 12:00 - 1:00 PM with Funeral Service Monday 1:00 PM all at Roeder Mortuary. Graveside Service Tuesday 12:30 PM at Iowa Veterans Cemetery Adel, IA. Reception to follow Graveside service. Memorials Josie Harper Hospice House, Living Grace Lutheran Church, VNA Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019