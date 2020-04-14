|
|
William Melvin Freeborn
Bondurant - William "Ziggy" Freeborn, age 84 of Bondurant passed away peacefully on Saturday April 11, 2020. Those left to cherish his memory are Peggy his wife of 58 years, 3 daughters Pamela (Mike) Paris, Julie (Harry) Jeno, Karen (Pat) Norton, 10 grandchildren Evan, Grant, Cassie, Cameron, Kelsey, Tristan, Lexi, Jaret, Brady, Alaina, 5 great grandchildren, brothers Robert (Caridad) Freeborn, Bennie (Mary Ann) Freeborn, a large number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Betty.
Ziggy joined the army in 1952 at the age of 17. He was stationed in Japan during the Korean War then joined the 132nd Tactical fighter wing of the Air Guard in 1964. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal upon retirement from the Air Guard 18 years later. He was a law enforcement supervisor, worked with his family's towing and landscaping business. Then he owned Freeborn towing and recycling which he continued until his death. Ziggy was most proud of his exemplary military service and his family was the most important thing to him. He was best known as a collector of many things and he never knew a stranger.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, April 16, 2020 11am-1pm at Hamilton's Altoona with graveside visitation and service following at Franklin Township cemetery Santiago Dr. Santiago, IA.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020