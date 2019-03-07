|
|
William Miller, Jr.
Gladstone, MO - William Miller, Jr., was born June 16, 1949, and passed away at his home in Gladstone, Missouri, on March 3, 2019.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with visitation to begin at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 7, 2019