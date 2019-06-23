|
|
William "Tom" Milligan III
Des Moines -
William Thomas Milligan III, better known as Tom, was born on April 17, 1945 to William and Dorothy (Nolan) Milligan. Tom was a quiet man, and spent his life as an Iron Worker. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm, Tuesday June 25, 2019 in the community room at Trinity Center at Luther Park. A visitation will be held one hour prior. He will be laid to rest in Glendale Cemetery next to his parents and sister, Judith Semple.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019